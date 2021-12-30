Piyush Jain Tax Evasion Case: DGGI Rejects Kanpur Businessman's Tax Settlement Claim

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Thursday rejected Kanpur based businessman Piyush Jain's lawyer's claims that said tax penalty has been settled. "These reports are purely speculative," DGGI said in a statement citing reports of Rs 52 crore tax dues deposition. Piyush Jain's lawyer Sudhir Malviya has also said that preparation for his client's bail application has been initiated and will be moved in court when it opens on January 1.

DGGI's statement on Piyush Jain's Kanpur tax evasion case:

In this regard, it is clarified that the total amount of cash in the ongoing case from the residential and factory premises of M/s Piyush Jain has been kept as case property in the safe custody of the State Bank of India pending further investigations. No deposit of tax dues has been made by M/s Odochem Industries from the seized money to discharge their tax liabilities and their tax liabilities are yet to be determined.

After Kanpur, DGGI finds cash & gold from Piyush Jain's Kannauj residence

The DGGI on Wednesday concluded raids at businessman Piyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, collecting another Rs 19 crore cash and two more bags of gold, DGGI additional director Zakir Hussain said. He informed that the gold recovered from Kannauj has been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The latest recovery follows incessant raids carried out by several Central agencies at businessman Piyush Jain's properties. The five-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 194.45 crore in cash was found at the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kg sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores from Jain's premises in Kanpur and his Kannauj factory.

Piyush Jain admits tax evasion

Meanwhile, the DGGI informed that Jain has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices have been recovered.