Piyush Jain's Firm Had Turnover Of Only Rs 5 Cr; Fails To Explain Rs 257 Cr Cash: Sources

The Kanpur tax fraud investigation is getting bigger by the day, as the amount of cash and valuables recovered from businessman Piyush Jain has nearly doubled throughout the 40-hour long investigation. In the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, at least Rs 257 crore cash along with gold, silver, and unaccounted raw materials worth crores were seized by the DGGI today.

Providing inside details of the tax fraud probe, sources told Republic that 250 kg silver, 25 kg gold, and 300 keys to various lockers have also been recovered by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence since Sunday.

According to GST sources, the official company of Piyush Jain has a turnover of only Rs 5 crores, hence he was unable to explain the Rs 257 crores cash found at his residence.

DGGI has arrested the businessman and is set to produce him in court today. In the viral video, Jain who amassed over 250 crores of black money can be seen sleeping on the floor of the GST office, after being arrested for tax evasion.

Piyush Jain case: Recoveries so far

Initially, Rs 187.47 crore cash was seized from Piyush Jain's factory in Kannauj and residence in Kanpur, pictures of which went viral on the internet. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises. The searches continued on the second day, leading to the recovery of Rs 257 crores cash in total.

When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold. However, when he was asked about the jeweller or company to which the gold was sold, he had no substantial answer.

Piyush Jain's 'political links' under scanner

The perfume trader was also quizzed about three individuals with political backgrounds with whom he was in continuous contact for the last 4 months.

After Piyush Jain, four tobacco manufacturers are under the DGGI lens, who have financial dealings with the perfume trader. According to sources, the tobacco companies were making payments to Piyush in cash, who in return, was evading taxes. Two hawala operators are also under the lens as the recovered cash was properly packed as if it was meant to be delivered to specific people.

According to sources, Jain was unable to provide a satisfactory response to the questions regarding the heavy amount of cash in his possession.