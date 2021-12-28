In a key development in the Uttar Pradesh cash recovery, Republic Media Network on Tuesday learnt that all the firms linked to Piyush Jain were involved in sending raw materials to Dubai and other foreign countries in exchange for gold. Investigators suspect that this was being done to avoid taxes and customs.

In the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Rs 190 crore in cash was recovered from the residence and factory of Piyush Jain. Also, 23kg of gold worth over 11 crores have been recovered. Not to forget the unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores have also been recovered from the premises of the Kanpur-based businessman.

'Piyush Jain never spoke much, had no idea of his doings': Neighbours

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the neighbour of Piyush Jain claimed that the Kanpur-based businessman kept a low profile and did not speak much.

"We never saw his family, he was alone most of the times. He rarely spoke to anyone, and was in his own tunes always," said the neighbour about Jain, after he was arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on charges of tax evasion. He has been sent to a 14-day GST remand.

DGGI issues the first statement

In an official statement on Monday, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said that its Ahmedabad unit initiated search operations in Kanpur at the factory premises of Shikhar Pan Masala and tobacco products, the premises of Ganpati Road Carriers, and the residential and factory premises of Odochem Industries at Kanpur and Kannauj.

"After intercepting four trucks operated by Ganpati Road Carriers, carrying pan masala and tobacco of said brand cleared without payment of GST, the officers tallied the actual stock available in the factory with the stock recorded in the books and found a shortage of raw materials and finished products," the statement said.

The DGGI said that the goods were transported using fake invoices. More than 200 such fake invoices were sent. "The manufacturers of Shikhar brand of pan masala/tobacco products have admitted and deposited an amount of Rs 3.09 crores towards their tax liability," it said.

Later, raids were carried out at the residence of perfume businessman Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries, and cash worth Rs 177.45 crore was seized. Further, the searches at his other residential and factory premises in Kannauj led to the recovery of Rs 17 crore cash and 23kg of gold along with unaccounted raw materials used in the manufacture of perfumery compound.

Since the gold so recovered is having foreign markings, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is being roped in for necessary investigations," DGGI said.

"His statement has been recorded on 25/26.12.2021 under Section 70 of the Act wherein Shri Jain has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST," the statement added.

