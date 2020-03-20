Piyush Pandey Hails PM Modi's COVID-19 Address; Slams Shaheen Bagh Protesters

Indian advertising veteran Piyush Pandey on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on the Coronavirus outbreak, saying he spoke like the "father of the family". He slammed protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh who are continuing their months-long agitation against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and other government policies, despite the looming threat of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking to Republic TV, Piyush Pandey said, "When the PM says that 'main aapse kuch maangne aaya hoon (I came here to request something)' then I think some of these people should stay home at March 22, check with their families, speak with their parents and see how a family is dealt with. I think the PM dealt with it (coronavirus crisis) today like the father of the family."

He added that he is ashamed of the people who think that the Coronavirus crisis is a platform for politics.

PM Modi's address to the nation

Addressing the nation, PM Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no cure of this virus as of now, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase.

The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists, etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

'Janta Curfew'

Thereafter, PM Modi announced that 'Janta Curfew' — a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services should not step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm. Thereafter, he advised the people to avoid crowding hospitals for routine check-ups and surgeries, which can be postponed.

Highlighting that the business community and high-income class should take care of the economic interests of the less privileged, he also cautioned the people against the hoarding of essential items. Concluding his remarks, he exuded confidence that India would emerge victorious in the end.

