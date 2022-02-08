Amid a series of apologies by several companies over their social media post that echoed Pakistan's 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' propaganda on February 5, now Automaker - Kia and fast food restaurant- Pizza Hut have also rendered an apology to their consumers after receiving massive backlash from Indian social media users.

This comes after big companies like carmaker Hyundai, and food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut were in the middle of a controversy over their posts about Kashmir from their Pakistan social media handles.

Kia & Pizza Hut Apologise After Outrage Over Posts On Kashmir

Taking to Twitter, Kia expressed that it "deeply regrets" the social media activity and stated, "Kia has a clear policy of not engaging in political and cultural matters. Our focus continues to be delivering market-leading products and services to our valued customers in India. We deeply regret the offense caused by this unofficial social media activity."

On the other hand, Pizza Hut, in its statement, said "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media. We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride."

Earlier on Tuesday, Maruti also issued a statement expressing its 'regret' over hurting Indian sentiments. Maruti Suzuki has maintained that it does not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. It claimed that the communication put forth by its dealers and business associates does not represent the company's position. "As corporate policy, we do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world."

"Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorised by us," it added. These companies received flak after netizens found posts from 2021, expressing solidarity for 'Kashmir's freedom'.

Image: Unsplash, PTI