'Places Of Worship Act 1991 Violates Secularism': Fresh Plea Filed In Supreme Court

Amid the dispute between Lord Krishna's birthplace and Shahi Idgah mosque, a fresh petition as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Constitutional validity of certain sections of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday. In the said petition filed by a religious guru based in Mathura, Devkinandan Thakur, the constitutional validity of Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991, has been challenged.

Fresh plea in Supreme Court

The 1991 Act says that a mosque, temple, church or any place of public worship in existence on August 15 1947, will retain the same religious character that it had on that day – irrespective of its history – and cannot be changed by the courts or the government.

Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion of places of worship. It states, "No person shall convert any place of worship of any religious denomination or any section thereof into a place of worship of a different section of the same religious denomination or of a different religious denomination or any section thereof." Section 4 bars filing any suit or initiating any other legal proceeding for a conversion of the religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947.

Challenging the constitutional validity of the said sections, the petitioner has said that they 'not only offend Articles 14 (equality), 15 (no discrimination on basis of religion), 21(protection of life and personal liberty), 25(freedom of conscience and free profession and propagation of religion), 26 (freedom to manage religious affairs), 29 (protection of interests of minorities) but also violates the principles of secularism, which is integral part of Preamble and basic structure of the Constitution'.

'Centre transgressed legislative power by barring remedy of judicial review'

"Maxim ubi jus ibi medium (where there is a right, there is a remedy) has been frustrated by the 1991 Act in pending suit, in which cause of action has arisen or continue and the remedy available to aggrieved person through court has been abolished thus violating the concept of justice and Rule of Law, which is core of Article 14," the petition read.

The petitioner has accused the Centre of transgressing its legislative power by barring remedy of judicial review which is a basic feature of the Constitution. "Hindus are fighting for the restoration of the birthplace of Lord Krishna for hundreds of years and peaceful public agitation continues but while enacting the Act, the Centre has excluded the birthplace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya but not the birthplace of Lord Krishna in Mathura, though both are the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, the creator," he said.