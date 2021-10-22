Plan alternate remedies to tide over calamities: HC

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday urged the government to evaluate alternate plans to tide over the worst situations that the state might face.

"While it is hoped that the worst is behind us, what the (covid) pandemic may have taught humanity is to not take anything for granted and be prepared for the worst. It would do well for the State to prepare a plan of action where, whether there is any natural calamity or disaster or the pandemic or anything which is beyond the everyday difficulty, there is a Plan-B or a Plan-C ready, so that the vulnerable children and young adults do not go without nutritious meals," the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu said.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a PIL petition praying for a direction to the government to provide cooked nutritious noon meals to the entire lot of children in Tamil Nadu on a daily basis.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the State to not suspend the midday meal programme, whatever may be the circumstances.

The bench listed the matter for four weeks hence for a status report to be filed by the Secretary in the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department together with an indication as to whether there is an exigency or emergency plan in place to deal with a situation as the one brought about by the pandemic. PTI CORR SA SA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)