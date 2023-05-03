Plan To Transform Indore Into 'Solar City'; Target To Generate 300 MW Energy Through Rooftop Panels

The local civic administration on Wednesday announced to develop Indore as a "solar city" with the target of generating 300 MW power by installing rooftop solar panels over the next three years.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava announced this plan during a workshop focused on making Indore a solar city.

"In order to achieve this goal (of transforming Indore into a solar city), the rules and regulations for sanctioning buildings will be changed and citizens will be given subsidies under government schemes for setting up solar power plants," he said.

In the first phase, solar power plants will be installed on the roofs of government buildings, he added.

At present, solar power plants installed on buildings in the city generate around 40 MW of electricity every year, which is targeted to be increased to 300 MW in the next three years, an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation said.

He said that as per the rough estimates, the total roof area of buildings in the city is 125 lakh square metres and 20 per cent of it can be used for installation of solar power plants.