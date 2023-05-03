Last Updated:

Plan To Transform Indore Into 'Solar City'; Target To Generate 300 MW Energy Through Rooftop Panels

The local civic administration on Wednesday announced to develop Indore as a "solar city" with the target of generating 300 MW power by installing rooftop solar panels over the next three years.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
indore

image: shutterstock


The local civic administration on Wednesday announced to develop Indore as a "solar city" with the target of generating 300 MW power by installing rooftop solar panels over the next three years.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava announced this plan during a workshop focused on making Indore a solar city.

"In order to achieve this goal (of transforming Indore into a solar city), the rules and regulations for sanctioning buildings will be changed and citizens will be given subsidies under government schemes for setting up solar power plants," he said.

In the first phase, solar power plants will be installed on the roofs of government buildings, he added.

At present, solar power plants installed on buildings in the city generate around 40 MW of electricity every year, which is targeted to be increased to 300 MW in the next three years, an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation said.

He said that as per the rough estimates, the total roof area of buildings in the city is 125 lakh square metres and 20 per cent of it can be used for installation of solar power plants. 

READ | Women wrestlers move SC seeking permission to file affidavit in sealed cover, matter to be heard on Thursday
READ | Ukraine denies attempt to assassinate Putin, says 'Russia planning large terrorist attack'
READ | Bajrang Dal row explodes: BJP plans big counter; to perform Hanuman puja across Karnataka
READ | Jon Jones announces retirement plans, names 'only fight that would be worth not retiring'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT