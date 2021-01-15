Playful Near-grown Leopard Cub Wanders Onto Kullu Road; People Throng To Take Videos

A wild leopard cub on Thursday decided to become friends with a few humans as it wandered into a village in Tirthan valley in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Several people halted their vehicles to catch a glimpse of the animal which was in no mood of attacking them. According to media reports, a candidate of a political party was on a campaign trail, when the young leopard appeared before them from nowhere. The videos of the leopard wandering on the road and playing with people have gone viral on social media.