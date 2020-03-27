Mohandas Pai Slams 'Juvenile' Tharoor's 'silly' Call To Divert Parliament Building Fund

Responding to Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor's tweet in which he appealed to the Prime Minister to divert the Rs 20,000 crore earmarked for new Parliament building and Central Vista to supplement the allotment to fight Coronavirus pandemic, former Infosys CFO and Chairman at Aarin Capital Mohandas Pai said that Tharoor's tweet is "silly"

As an MP, I appeal to @PMOIndia to divert the ₹20,000 Cr earmarked for new Parliament building & Central Vista to supplement the ₹15,000 allotted to fight #Covid19, which is merely ₹20 Cr per district. Grand spending on buildings at this time of crisis is a postponable luxury. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 26, 2020

'A usual stunt!'

Tharoor in his tweet had added, "Grand spending on buildings at this time of crisis is a postponable luxury." Mohandas Pai said, "A silly tweet, this money is not yet allocated in the budget but to be spent over the next 3 years." Pai added, "A juvenile MP playing on his uninformed followers, a usual stunt!" added Pai."

A silly tweet, this money is not yet allocated in budget but to be spent over next 3 years; a juvenile MP playing on his uninformed followers, a usual stunt! https://t.co/cRMAdymwkK — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) March 26, 2020

Coronavirus death toll in India stands at 16

Meanwhile, India entered the third day of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel Cornavirus on Friday. Globally, the Coronavirus has infected 532,120 and 24,084 people have died so far, while in India, 694 cases have emerged with the death toll rising to 16. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry of health, told a press conference that while the "numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing, there appears to be relatively a stable trend or even little bit reduction in the rate at which they are increasing".

"This, however, does not establish a clear trend and in no way are we relaxed about anything at this point," he added. The government on Thursday announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore worth package for poor people, health workers, employees and poor women to mitigate the crisis that has emerged due to the pandemic outbreak.

