Plea Filed In Delhi HC Seeking Ban On Salman Khurshid's Book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya'

A petition has been filed before Delhi High Court to stop the circulation of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times". The plea states that statements published in the book are not only instigating but also stirring estranged emotions among Hindus. The plea filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal is likely to be listed before HC in the coming week.

"Issue a writ in the nature of mandamus directing the respondent...to stop the circulation, sale, purchase and publication of the book names 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' written by the respondent no 5 and published by the respondent no 4 in any form, i.e. either printed or electronic," the petition stated.

A separate injunction suit has also been filed in Delhi's Patiala court to stop the publication and circulation of Khurshid's book for hurting the sentiments of a large section of society. The plea alleged that book launched just before UP Polls is a poor publicity stunt to polarise and gain the votes of minorities in the state.

Khurshid Compares Hindutva To ISIS and Boko Haram

Former union minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for comparing Hindutva with radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. The remark has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky" on page number 113.

"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid stated.

Condemning Congress leader's remark, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said this reflects the true mindset of the grand old party. "They try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus," he said.

Recently, Ram Kadam filed a complaint against the Congress leader for making controversial remarks in his book. He claimed that crores of Hindus were heard by Khurshid's book on the Ayodhya dispute. Shiv Sena has also slapped the Congress leader for his remarks against Hinduism.

Image: PTI/Twitter-@Salman7Khurshid