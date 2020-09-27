Plea Filed In Mathura Court Seeks Removal Of Idgah Masjid From Lord Krishna's 'birthplace'

A plea filed at a Mathura court has sought the removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid which was allegedly built during the rule of Mughal emperor Aurangazeb in 1669-70 within the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple - believed to be the exact birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The petition filed by Ranjana Agnihotri and five others in the court of Mathura Senior Civil Judge Chhaya Sharma on Friday has also demanded the annulment of a 1968 Mathura court ruling ratifying a land deal reached between the Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee, perpetuating the existence of the mosque within the temple premises.

The petitioners have arrayed four organizations as the respondents in their plea. They include the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Committee of Management of the Shahi Masjid Idgah, the 17th-century mosque existing within the temple premises.

The two other bodies which have been named as respondents are Shree Krishna Janambhoomi Trust and Shree Krishna Janm Sthan Sewa Sansthan through their respective secretaries. The two bodies have been named in the plea as respondents for their failure to 'protect the interests of the deities'.

"It is a matter of fact and history that Aurangzeb ruled over the country from 1658-1707 AD and he being a staunch follower of Islam had issued orders for demolition of a large number of Hindu religious places and temples including the temple standing at the birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura, in the year 1669-70 AD," the suit said

"The army of Aurangzeb partly succeeded to demolish the Keshav Dev Temple and the construction was forcibly raised showing the might of power and said construction was named as Idgah Mosque," it added.

"The suit filed against UP Sunni Central Waqf Board as it granted approval to Committee of Management Trust Masjid Idgah to enter into the compromise on October 12, 1968, which was illegal and void for the reason that society Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh had no right over the property involved in Civil Suit, decided by Civil Judge, Mathura at it was neither owner nor proprietor of the property involved in the suit situated at Katra Keshav Dev," the suit said.

Agnihotri, 51, has also moved the court as the 'next friend' of both the deities, Sri Krishna Virajman and the Asthan Shrikrishna Janam Bhoomi, Katra Keshav Dev, claiming both to be juristic persons, liable to be represented in courts by their next friends, if the temple 'shebaits' fail to move court to protect deities rights and interests.

AIMIM chief Asasuddin Owaisi reacted to the petition seeking the removal of the Idgah Masjid, questioning the need to revive the case even after the passage of the Places of Worship Act 1991 which prohibits forceful conversion of a place of worship.

Places of Worship Act 1991 forbids conversion of a place of worship. The Home Ministry is entrusted with administration of this Act, what'll be its response be in Court? Shahi Idgah Trust & Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh resolved their dispute in Oct'68. Why revive it now? https://t.co/plLeCWNT9Z pic.twitter.com/7vFp3elXYl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 26, 2020

(With agency inputs)