Plea Filed In SC Against Delhi HC's Verdict Declining To Halt Central Vista Construction

On Tuesday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's judgment refusing to halt the construction of the Central Vista Project. Advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who was not the original petitioner before the HC, has moved this plea. He contended that the court had failed to acknowledge that permitting constriction activity can endanger the lives of the works amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The petitioner also argued that it was not justified in holding that the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment Project is an essential activity at a juncture when all MSME activities are suspended.

In the verdict dated May 31, the division bench of the Delhi HC comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh held that the whole Central Vista Project is an essential project of "national importance". Highlighting that the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue has to be completed by November 2021 as per the court, it stated that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order had not been flouted. Moreover, it imposed costs worth Rs.1 lakh on petitioners Anya Malhotra and Sohail Hashmi and dismissed the plea.

The Delhi HC ruled, "If this type of project is stopped by the Court, the main project cannot be completed within the stipulated time. Once the workers are staying at the site and all facilities have been provided by Respondent No.4, COVID-19 protocols are adhered to and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is being followed, there is no reason for this Court while exercising powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India to stop the project. We are of the view that this is a motivated petition preferred by the petitioners and not a genuine public interest litigation."

What is the Central Vista Project?

Announced by the Centre on September 13, 2019, the Central Vista project aims at redeveloping 86 acres of land in Delhi which has important structures including the Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block. Moreover, the three km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate will also be revamped. Many government buildings in this area shall be abolished paving the way for a new Parliament building, a common secretariat for Central government offices, the Prime Minister's Office and residence, SPG building and the Vice President enclave.

The new Parliament building will have a triangular shape with a seating capacity for 900-1200 MPs. It is likely to be constructed by August 2022 when India celebrates its 75th Independence Day. The estimated cost of the Central Vista Project has been revised to Rs.20,000 crore. On January 5, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, AM Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna cleared the Central Vista project by a 2:1 majority.