Plea Filed In Supreme Court Seeking SIT Investigation Into 1990 Kashmir Genocide

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe in the 1990 Kashmir Genocide. In the plea, the petitioner has underlined the ghastly genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs in the year 1990 and the breakdown of Constitutional Machinery during the period, stating that the 'silence' allowed the continued violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

"The said violation is continuing on day to day basis till date and those who have migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties have been leaving life of refugees in other parts of India. Therefore, as the Petitioner has preferred the instant writ Petition before this Hon’ble Court which is the custodian of fundamental rights for its citizens," the plea read.

Plea seeks SIT committee probe

The petition filed by “We the Citizens” has requested the court to direct the constitution of a special investigating team to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abated the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs between 1989-2003 in Jammu and Kashmir. The NGO has also sought that these perpetrators be prosecuted in accordance with the law and directions be issued to declare all sale of properties post the exodus period-- religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational-- in the erstwhile state 'null and void'.

Furthermore, it has sought that the court, direct the respondents to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India and rehabilitate/resettle them.

It is pertinent to note that this is the second plea with regards to the Kashmir genocide in the Supreme Court. Earlier, a Kashmiri Pandit organisation had filed a similar curative petition before the SC challenging the top court’s 2017 order which turned down a plea for an investigation into the mass murder of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90 and subsequent years. 'Roots in Kashmir' had contended that the apex court was not justified in dismissing the writ petition at the admission stage on merely the presumption that evidence may be unavailable due to the passage of time.