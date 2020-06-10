Plea Filed Seeking Contempt Proceeding Against Centre For ‘non-compliance’ On J&K 4G Order

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceeding against the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration for not complying with apex court's May 11 order on internet in the valley. The plea has been filed by the Foundation of Media Professionals alleged that even after 29 days of SC's order to form a special committee to immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of restrictions on internet.

Alleging 'non-compliance' with the Supreme Court’s May 11 order, the NGO in its plea said that the administration has restricted internet access and that no action has been taken by the special committees. “29 days have elapsed since the Supreme Court directed the special committee to immediately determine the necessity of the continuation of restrictions on internet access in Jammu & Kashmir. However, to the best of the petitioner’s knowledge, no action has been taken by the special committee to consider the necessity and proportionality of the ongoing blanket mobile internet speed,” the plea said.

SC May 10 order

The Supreme Court while delivering its judgment on various pleas seeking restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir asked the Centre to constitute a committee of Secretaries of State and Centre. The Committee which will be headed by the MHA Secretary will take into considerations the points raised by the petitioners. The Apex court granted no restoration 4G Internet services for the time being.

On April 30, defending the ban of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the administration said that the right to access to internet is not a fundamental right. Submitting its response, the JK administration also added that internet is an enabler of rights and not a right in itself and that the present 2G speed of internet does enable one to create, access, utilize and share information and knowledge.

Netas demand restoration of 4G

Earlier when the first Covid case was reported from the valley, NC patron Farooq Abdullah wrote to PM Modi, to direct the J&K administration to restore 4G internet services in the valley. He pointed out that with the restrictions imposed in the Valley, post abrogation of Article 370, students of the Union Territory were already finding it difficult to study. With the additional restrictions imposed in the Valley to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), he said it was impossible for students and people to work/study from home without fast internet services.

However, amid numerous ceasefire violation along the border and the repeated attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate, Jammu and Kashmir administration has maintained that internet services in the valley should be restricted to 2G in order to prevent dissemination of false news.