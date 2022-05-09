Plea For Survey Of Shahi Idgah Masjid-Krishna Janmabhoomi Filed Before May 19 Verdict

In a key development, a petition has been filed in Mathura court to conduct a survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid, allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.

The petitioner, advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, in the petition, has demanded from the court to delegate a senior advocate as a commissioner, who can go and take stock of the land, and detail the Hindu symbols present on it.

Petition for survey in Shahi Idgah Masjid

"One of the parties in the case has announced that all the artefacts and religious symbols present in the mosque in question will be destroyed so that there is no evidence left of the temple. In the court, it is important for the arguments and evidence of both sides to be presented...Therefore, delegating a senior advocate as Commissioner, who can go to the property in question is of utmost importance," Singh said in the petition filed before the Civil Judge Senior Division, Mathura.

The petition for a survey comes as the verdict in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case is scheduled for May 19. The judgment relates to the first lawsuit in the case, which was filed by Lucknow resident Ranjana Agnihotri as the next friend of child deity Shri Krishna Virajman of the Katra Keshav Dev temple and six others. Of the three lawsuits in this case, the second suit was filed by Hindu Army chief Manish Yadav and the third by five other plaintiffs through advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The lawsuits have demanded the removal of the mosque allegedly built on orders of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70 in the 13.37-acre premises of Katra Keshav Dev temple near the birthplace of the deity Lord Krishna.