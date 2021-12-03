Plea In Delhi HC Seeks Same-sex Marriage Registration Under Religion-neutral, Secular Law

A plea opposing the registration of same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act was filed at the Delhi High Court on Friday, and sought its registration either religion-neutral or under secular law. An NGO namely Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation in its plea stated that if same-sex marriage is approved under Hindu Marriage Act and not in other Personal Laws existing in India will discriminate people from the LGBT community on the basis of religion.

The plea argued that inclusion of same-sex marriage in the Customary Law will be easy, convenient, and practical for marriage that is a type of contract, more generic in nature but is remotely based on religion.

According to the plea, "Marriages in societies like Hindu are very much part of their religion and derived and associated with their divine entities as well as religious texts and thereby hold significant sentimental values".

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh will hear the plea on February 3, when all the batch matters will be heard.

'Don't allow same-sex marriage under Hindu Marriage Act'

According to the application, the petition has opposed same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act as it is not just against the Hindu marriage system but as an act to bring changes abruptly without any reason. It is assumed that these changes might bring in an impact on other aspects including inheritance, adopting, and religious ecosystem of the Hindu society that are critically tagged on the religious 'Sanskar of Vivah'.

The organisation, through Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, said such marriages must be made religion-neutral by allowing the registration under secular law like Special Marriage Act or under all religious laws such as Muslim Marriage Law and Sikhs' Anand Marriage Act.

Petition filed through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, stated, "As per vedas (the sourcebook of Hinduism), marriage happens only between a male and a female to fulfil certain worldly and religious duties. In fact, most veda mantras recited during Hindu vivah or describing the ritual of marriage refer to a biological male and a biological female. This has been the practice since times immemorial across almost all Hindu sampradayas without any variation in essence".

This application was filed in the pending petition of Abhijit Iyer Mitra who stated that despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts, marriages between same-sex couples are not possible and so sought approval to recognise same-sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) and Special Marriage Act (SMA).

According to the application, marriage is not a contract in Hinduism but a religious activity. And any attempt to tag this type of marriage with the HMA that affects the age-old harmless beliefs of Hindus will be a direct intrusion into the religious rights of Hindus that is guaranteed by the Constitution.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI/PIXABAY)