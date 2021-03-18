Plea In HC To Direct Centre, EC To Debar Candidates Canvassing Without Masks For Polls

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and Election Commission to debar campaigners and candidates from canvassing either permanently or for a stipulated time if they repeatedly violate the mandatory masking guidelines issued by the poll panel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, ECI had laid down the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the polling and campaigning in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here are the guidelines issued by the EC for the assembly elections:
- Polling time has uniformly been increased by one hour.
- Several processes and procedures have been made online in order to minimize person-to-person contact and prevent the congregation of a large number of people. However, that does not mean people cannot opt for offline procedures.
- The number of persons accompanying the candidate for submission of nomination has been restricted to two. The number of vehicles is also restricted to two. Candidates can later on also seek electoral certificates digitally besides filling the nomination form and affidavit online.
- Door-to-door campaigning has been restricted to five persons including the candidate. Roadshows are allowed subject to the convoy being broken up every five vehicles.
- Ultimately, it is for the district magistrates or collectors and their police counterparts who have to finally make a decision from situation to situation but as I said broad guidelines are there.
- Adequate CAPF deployment shall be ensured during elections. All critical and vulnerable polling stations have already been identified and an adequate number of CAPF will be deployed in such booths. Advanced teams are already been deployed in these states and UTs.
- All poll officials will be vaccinated against COVID-19 before elections for five assemblies
- There will be a committee of CEO, state police officer, and state CAPF coordinator to jointly work out the election security plan and ensure randomization of security personnel.
- Webcasting arrangement in place at polling stations in a critical and vulnerable area
- Model Code of Conduct to come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates
- Polling stations shall be equipped with sanitizers, masks, water, and other necessary equipment to handle health emergencies. Volunteers will be deployed to assist senior citizens and COVID-affected voters.
