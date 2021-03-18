Plea In HC To Direct Centre, EC To Debar Candidates Canvassing Without Masks For Polls

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and Election Commission to debar campaigners and candidates from canvassing either permanently or for a stipulated time if they repeatedly violate the mandatory masking guidelines issued by the poll panel in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, ECI had laid down the guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed during the polling and campaigning in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the guidelines issued by the EC for the assembly elections: