Plea in SC challenges Bihar govt's decision to denote ‘third gender’ as ‘caste’ in census

A petition filed on Monday (September 4) in the Supreme Court challenged the Bihar government's decision to include transgenders as an item in the caste-based survey last month. Terming the decision as “unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary, and against the spirit of the Supreme Court’s precedents,” the petition challenged the state government’s decision to include them in the list of 214 named castes created for the purposes of conducting the survey.

After the Patna High Court denied their appeal to have this removed from the survey, the petitioner approached the Supreme Court. Although the High Court recognised that it was erroneous to include transgender identities under the caste category, it chose not to intervene and instead directed the petitioner to submit a representation before the state government.

“The transgender have not been nominated on the basis of gender but on the basis of transgender caste, which is a violation of their fundamental rights,” said the petitioner.

“In the present case, the state government has no power in categorizing hijra, kinnar, kothi, transgender (third gender) as a separate caste code at serial no 22 under the Caste Code List while conducting caste based survey in the State of Bihar. Thus, the Hon'ble High Court, Patna could not have directed to the petitioner or anyone from the community to make representation to State Government seeking not to reckon the transgenders as caste despite knowing the petitioners have already made a representation on 10.04.2023 to the Chief Minister of Bihar and the Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar and the Additional Chief Secretary, General Administration Department, Government of Bihar in equal identity as like Male and Female while conducting Caste Based Survey,” the petitioner added.