Plea In SC Seeks Direction To Parties To Disclose Criminal History Of Election Candidates

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to political parties to disclose the criminal history of its candidates. The petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay also demands ensuring all contesting candidates have a clean background. The plea filed before the apex court seeks direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the political party explains why it preferred a candidate with a criminal case over someone without any criminal antecedents.

According to the plea, the ECI must ensure that all political parties must disclose information about the criminal backgrounds of their candidates. Furthermore, all parties must explain the decision to choose a particular candidate with a case within 48 hours of disclosing the same. The plea also seeks a direction to the EC to take steps to make all political parties publish all necessary details about these candidates.

Plea filed to seeking direction to parties to disclose criminal records of candidates

It demands that the parties’ issue a detailed explanation regarding the criminal cases of each candidate along with the reason for such selection on the Home Page of its official website. The plea also specifies that the reasons must be noted in bold letters within 48 hours. It noted that the move must be done in the spirit of the judgment dated 25.9.2018 and 13.2.2020.

"The Injury Caused to Citizens is extremely large because even recognized political parties are giving tickets to dreaded criminals. Therefore, voters find it difficult to cast their vote freely and fairly, though it’s a fundamental right under Article 19. The consequences of permitting criminals to contest become legislators are extremely serious for democracy and secularism: (i) during the electoral process itself, not only do they deploy enormous amounts of illegal money to interfere with the outcome but also intimidate voters/rival candidates," the plea states.

Furthermore, the plea also states that the MLA from Kairana already carries multiple criminal records. "On 13.2.2021, Shamli Police imposed the Gangster Act on Nahid Hasan, the two-time MLA from Kairana. He has multiple criminal cases and is the mastermind behind the Hindu exodus from Kairana. There are many criminal cases including fraud and extortion and was declared a fugitive by Special MLA-MP Court,” it said.

Assembly Elections 2022

Assembly polls in the five states will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes will be on March 10. On January 8, the Election Commission of India had announced the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. The panel had also taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the Commission had also listed 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limiting the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

Image: PIXABAY/ PTI