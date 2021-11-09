Plea In SC To Prevent Action Against Devotees Amid DDMA's 'No Chhath At Yamuna' Order

Amid the controversy surrounding the DDMA's order on Chhath Pooja, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking the top court's directions to stop the Delhi government from disallowing the celebrations in the national capital. The plea, filed by Sanjeev Newar, Swati Goel Sharma through advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, seeks to stop the Delhi government and police from filing police cases against devotees over its arbitrary "No Chhath at Yamuna" order.

The petition requested that the court, "Issue a Writ, or direction to allow Chhath at Yamuna banks with COVID protocols, direct authorities to not lodge any FIR and make no arrest against any devotee who goes to Yamuna for Chhath, summon respondents to tackle the water crisis of Delhi, look after the conditions of the Yamuna monitored by the court, and to not lodge FIR against the common public in case of usage or selling of firecrackers during the upcoming Chhath festival."

Last week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), led by LG Anil Baijal, issued orders allowing public celebrations of Chhath Pooja only in defined sites, which exclude any venue along the Yamuna's banks. Designated sites and special ghats for the ceremonial dip managed by government agencies have been allowed for Chhath Puja while the use of ghats on Yamuna banks have been prohibited keeping in mind the toxic foam. Both the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and the BJP have been at loggerheads with each other over the order, dodging responsibility.

BJP-AAP clash over Chhath Pooja order

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday violated the Chhath Pooja ban at the Yamuna and challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop him from celebrating the festival. The leader stated that all Purvanchali brothers and sisters will clean the Chhath ghat at ITO and start the puja. Meanwhile, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has claimed that it is at the behest of the BJP that the Lieutenant Governor issued an order that Chhath Puja should not be carried out on the banks of Yamuna.

Chhath Pooja, which is dedicated to the Sun God, is largely celebrated by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, and the adjacent territories of Uttar Pradesh. As part of a ritual of the four-day Chhath festival, a large number of devotees have been immersing themselves into the toxic river waters near Delhi's Kalindi Kunj to offer their prayers to the Sun God. A layer of poisonous foam has been created on top of the river due to the elevated ammonia concentrations and high phosphate levels, which can be hazardous to health.

