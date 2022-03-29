Plea Submitted In SC Seeking Declaration Of Increase In J&K Assembly Seats As Ultra Vires

The Jammu and Kashmir delimitation matter has reached the Supreme Court with a plea seeking to declare increasing of seats from 83 to 90 as ultravires. The plea further seeks a declaration that the increase of the number of seats from 107 to 114 (including 24 seats in Pakistan occupied Kashmir) in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir by the 1st & 2nd respondent is ultra vires the constitutional provision.

J&K delimitation reaches Supreme Court:

#EXCLUSIVE | Jammu and Kashmir delimitation reaches Supreme Court, plea filed in the top court seeking to declare increasing of seats from 83 to 90 as Ultravires



Tune in here for updates - https://t.co/ALD1uv0aLd pic.twitter.com/9LZrJ8Y6ym — Republic (@republic) March 29, 2022

Speaking on the second petition that called the Delimitation Commission as "unconstitutional", Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta said that since 1996 when the National Conference Government came in the full majority, a undue advantage was taken. "The Government cannot decide when will the delimitation happen," he further added. The BJP leader also mentioned that the wrongful acts undertaken during that time was corrected by the BJP after article 370 was abrogated and showered trust on SC to quash such petition.

Delimitation Committee rejected NC's objections on 6 seats to Jammu

Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir had earlier submitted its report to its associate members; the five Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MP) from Jammu and Kashmir. In its report, the Commission is learnt to have set aside the objections filed by the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference opposing the move of the Commission regarding Jammu region getting six new assembly seats.

Delimitation Commission, in its report, is learnt to have decided to redraw existing Lok Sabha seats so that both Jammu and Kashmir can have equal seats; at present Kashmir has three Lok Sabha seats while Jammu has two. With this new formula, Jammu and Kashmir both will have 2.5 Lok Sabha seats.

J&K Delimitation Commission

Delimitation Commission was set up on March 6, 2020, and was expected to submit the report within a year but was granted an extension of a year on March 6, 2021.

As per The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir increased by seven taking total seats to 114, election will be held for 90 seats; 24 are reserved for PoK.