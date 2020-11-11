'Please Don't Throw Mud At SC': Goel Reacts To Dave's Objection On Arnab's Plea Listing

Reacting to the letter written by Supreme Court Bar Association president Dushyant Dave, Senior Lawyer and BJP State Spokesperson Gaurav Goel said that Dave should be removed from the post of SCBA president. Goel added that by levelling allegations against one of the most honest CJI's Mr S.A. Bobde, Dave is trying to propagate a false narrative against the judiciary.

Remove Dusyant Dave from the post of SCBA president.



Hypocrisy won't work anymore.

Leveling allegation against one of the most honest CJI's Mr. S.A. Bobde is propagating the false narrative against the judiciary. — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 11, 2020

Gaurav Goel slams Duyshyant Dave

Mr. Dusyant Dave, you are an Senior Advocate. Pls don't throw mud at Supreme Court. Don't make fun of yourself.



Mr. Dave, you never objected when numerous times Supreme Court operated at midnight to hear cases.@Republic_Bharat @republic — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) November 11, 2020

Further condemning Dave's letter to Secretary-General of the Supreme Court, the Senior Lawyer said that being a Senior Advocate, Dave should not make fun of himself by throwing mud at Supreme Court. Pointing towards numerous incidences with the top court operated at midnight to hear cases, Goel questioned SCBA president's letter which objects Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

SCBA President Dushyant Dave writes to SC

On Tuesday, SCBA president Dushyant Dave sought to scuttle the SC's hearing on Arnab Goswami's plea challenging the rejection of his interim bail petition. In a letter addressed to SC Secretary-General, Dave lodged a protest with the urgent listing of Arnab's Special Leave Petition. He has since been countered by an ever-growing list of senior lawyers.

Former Additional Solicitor General of India Vikas Singh spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Dave's letter. The ex-SCBA president opined that matters concerning individual liberty should be listed even during a holiday. To buttress his point, Singh recalled that he had got journalist Vinod Dua's matter listed in the apex court during the vacation. Maintaining that the top court was correct in hearing Arnab's plea out of turn, he added that the SC should make an exception in every case involving infringement of personal liberty.

