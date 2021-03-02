'Please Give Me Justice': Hathras Victim Appeals After Father Was Killed By Her Molesters

After her father was brutally shot dead by her molesters in Hathras, the victim's daughter made a heart-wrenching appeal demanding justice over the horrific incident and strict action against main accused- Gaurav Sharma. Sharing how her father had filed a complaint against her molester Gaurav Sharma in 2018, the girl revealed that the latter ultimately shot her father on Monday evening after an argument over the case.

"Give me justice, please give me justice. I need justice. First, he harassed me, my father filed a case against him, and then he shot my father in anger. He shot my father. And he lives in that corner of the city. He just came here to roam around. There were 6-7 people, they shot my father in the head. There is an ongoing case against him already. He came and shot my father. His name is Gaurav Sharma," said the girl as she broke down.

Father of molested daughter shot dead in Hathras

In a shocking incident, the father of a girl who was allegedly molested two years ago was shot dead by the accused on Monday at Sasni village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. The deceased was fighting the molesters of her daughters in Court and had filed a case against them in July 2018.

While speaking to ANI, the UP Police said that there was an argument between the accused and the deceased, after which the accused shot the latter, who died while being taken to the hospital. Giving out further details of the incident, the Police said, "Wife and aunt of main accused and both daughters of deceased had gone to temple. They argued there over the old case (. Accused and the man (deceased) came there later, argued, and accused shot at the latter who died while being taken to hospital. Teams formed to nab them."

According to the local police, an FIR has been registered against 4 accused. One of the accused named Lalit Sharma has been arrested. Search is on for the remaining three.

Hathras: A man was shot dead by another man against whom the former had filed a case of molestation in July 2018, in a village in Sasni area yesterday. FIR registered against 4 named accused, 2 of whom have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/VJCZ1RT5T0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action in the matter. He has also given directions to invoke National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.

