PLI Scheme Receives Approval By Union Cabinet; India Will Manufacture Steel Now

On July 23, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Cabinet has approved a Production-linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs. 6,322 for boosting the manufacturing and export of the sector. The minister also stated that the project will be provided for over five years, commencing from 2023-24 to 2027-28, and will create over 525,000 jobs. Speaking at a press conference, Anurag Thakur said,

"The step has been taken to increase the manufacturing of specialty steel in the country and it will cut down the import burden." Further, he added, "The scheme will cover coated/plated steel products, high strength/wear-resistant steel, speciality rails, alloy steel products, steel wires, and electrical steel. Any company registered in India, engaged in manufacturing of the identified 'specialty steel' grades eligible to participate."

Benefits of PLI scheme

The Union Minister highlighted the benefits of the PLI scheme in the press conference. He pointed out that a total of Rs. 39,625 crore investment is expected in specialty steel manufacturing and will generate employment of about 5.25 lakh in the sector. In addition to this, a cap of Rs. 200 crore per company will be imposed under the PLI scheme. It is expected that the scheme will also bring in investment of approximately 40,000 crores and capacity addition of 25 MT.

Current situation of steel-sector in India

Presently, India operates at the lower end of the value chain in the steel sector. Value-added steel products are largely imported in India. The industry faces disabilities on account of higher logistics and infra cost, higher power, capital cost, and tax & duties. The government said that the PLI initiative will help the Indian Steel Industry in terms of technology and value chain. This move will address the disabilities of the industry by incentivizing the production of specialty steel in the country. Any registered company in India will be eligible to participate in the scheme if the company is engaged in manufacturing the identified 'specialty steel' products.

(with inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)