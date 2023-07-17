Plight Of Rain-ravaged Himachal's Apple Valley

The rain-ravaged Kullu remained without electricity, disconnected from Mandi as well as Manali and Kasol. Kullu was the worst affected area by the monsoon mayhem. Bhuntar, a town in Himachal Pradesh, is the point where the two rivers Beas and Parvati meet. Heavy rain caused both rivers to flood and devastate the areas they were passing through. The confluence of the Beas and Parvati, which originate in Manali and Kasol, respectively, is in Bhuntar, Kullu.

Himachal's Apple Valley gets disconnected

Roads leading to Mandi, Manali, and Kasol are disconnected from Kullu. It was day 3 when locals and tourists were surviving without electricity and connectivity in Kullu. The situation was very uncertain. People and vehicles are unable to travel to any of the locations because they are unaware of the roads that have been damaged and restored. On July 11, a link road to Mandi was opened after clearing landslides. Mobile batteries were drained, and there was no network in the area. Bhuntar market was submerged in the river due to a heavy flow of water. The patch of around half a kilometre of National Highway (NH) leading from Bhuntar bridge to Kasol had been washed away with the flow of water. Hotels, houses, cafes, and shops alongside the highway also went into the fold of the Beas and Parvati rivers. When the republic visited the spot in Bhuntar, it seemed like there was never a NH, as the flow of water continuously occupied the area, even on day 4 of the floods.

Kasol disconnected from kullu

Since July 8, Kasol, one of the top tourist destinations, has remained disconnected from Kullu, and thousands of tourists have been stranded in the valley. Electricity units were uprooted, network towers damaged, and roads connected to Kasol washed away, so the connectivity to Kasol was a big task for the administration. The administration was trying to assess the number of tourists stranded in Kasol but could not reach the right number due to a lack of connectivity. NDRF teams deployed with local police for evacuation, as it was only possible by trekking the mountains to reach Bhuntar. The Republic team reached Bhuntar on July 11, and people were still disconnected from the entire area. Families of stranded tourists keep ringing the local police and administration and getting low responses. The news of relief came on July 12 when some of the tourists reached Kullu and revealed information that people were stranded in large numbers, but they had not heard about the casualties.

Satellite phones sent to Sainj Valley

A valley located on the top of the hill was disconnected from all parts. Even until July 11, there was no information regarding the damage, strandings, or death toll in Sainj Valley. On July 11, During the visit of CM HP Sukhwinder Sukku, it was revealed that a team of cops was sent to Sainj Valley with a satellite phone to access the situation. The team of cops dropped through the chopper as the trekking route was also washed away due to landslides. The valley, with a very low population, was completely damaged; all the houses in the village were either damaged or washed away.