PM Addresses Energy Forum, Discusses India's Vision To Move Towards 'gas-based Economy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek where he spoke about the importance of energy security for India's goal of achieving 'self-reliance.' While virtually addressing the Forum, PM Modi mentioned how India's energy goals were 'industry-friendly and environment-conscious', adding that the country was moving towards reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and its carbon footprint.

"India's energy plans aim to ensure energy justice. That too, while fully following our global commitments for sustainable goals. With a smaller carbon footprint, our energy sector will be growth-centric, industry-friendly and environment-conscious. That is why India is one of the most active nations in furthering renewable source of energy," said PM Modi.

'Energy security at the core of efforts'

Elaborating on the measures taken by India towards the promotion of renewable energy, PM said, "In the last six years, over 11 million smart LED street lights were installed. This has enabled an estimated energy saving of 60 billion units per year. The estimated greenhouse gas emission reduction with this programme is over 4.5 crore tonnes of CO2 annually."

"We also save around Rs 24,000 crore annually from the same. We had aimed to increase the renewable energy installed capacity by 175 GW by 2022.We have further extended this goal to 450 GW by 2030. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the world economy. Energy security is at the core of our efforts. India will always work keeping in mind global goals. We're well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community," he added.

Discussing the nation's carbon footprint, PM Modi said that India accounted for one of the lowest carbon emissions among the rest of the industrialized worlds. He also spoke about how the Government was planning to move towards a gas-based economy to further this goal. "We plan to achieve One Nation, One Gas Grid and shift towards a gas-based economy," he said.

The 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek is being held virtually from October 26-28. The event will welcome an international group of speakers with over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.

(With Agency Inputs)