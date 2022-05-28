PM Addresses Rally In Rajkot; Highlights Feats By NDA's 'double Engine' Govt In Gujarat

After arriving in Gujarat on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajkot and inaugurated the newly-built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot city. He also inspected the hospital and further reviewed all the necessary facilities and equipment installed for the people of the region.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi also addressed a public event in Rajkot and further highlighted his government's achievements in the last eight years as the NDA government marks its 8th anniversary this year.

Speaking to the people at the event, the prime minister started by highlighting that the NDA government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed eight years of service to the country during which priority was given to service and welfare for the poor people and good governance. Also, quoting his 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' mantra, PM Modi said that the government has given a new impetus to the development of the country.

Further outlining the achievements by the 'double engine' government in Gujarat, he noted that his BJP government has directly deposited money in the Jan Dhan accounts of women, farmers as well as workers in the state and further [provided free gas cylinders to the poor.

PM Modi recalls his government's achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic

Recalling the COVID-19 period, the prime minister also spoke about the government's efforts made during the pandemic as he said that the government had opened granaries for resolving the issue of the food and water shortages for the poor as everything came to a standstill.

"The whole country has witnessed how a government of the poor works for serving and empowering especially at a time when the country was experiencing the biggest crisis in 100 years", he said.

Further lauding the people of Gujarat and its contribution PM Modi described how the state's culture and values had influenced him tremendously and further drove him to serve the country.

“I left no stones unturned in the service of my motherland because of the values and education that I have gained in Gujarat. The people here have taught me how to live for society,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi who is on a one-day visit to Gujarat arrived in Rajkot this morning following which he inaugurated the Matushri K D P Multispeciality Hospital at Atkot and then addressed a public event. Later in the day, he will be addressing a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions where he will inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant.

Image: Twitter/@BJP