PM Advised Me To Have 'zero Hour' In Cabinet To Hear Negative Feedback: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him to have a "zero hour" before his cabinet meetings for discussing any negative feedback concerning the work of his government. He said that Prime Minister advised him to distribute the task of collecting feedback among all the MLAs and ministers and that mainly positive feedback may not be discussed.

While stating that one must also discuss the feedback that points out deficiency on certain schemes, the CM said that the Ministers will take all these things into account and will discuss the same before the cabinet meeting begins. The Assam CM was in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister Zero Hour in parliamentary parlance refers to the time when members can raise issues of urgent public importance with the permission of the chair.

When asked to speak about the recent attack on a doctor, CM Sarma said that all culprits have been nabbed. While stating that the Assam government has taken the strongest action possible, he said that the investigation will be completed in 15-20 days. "We had filed the charge sheet immediately. We will try our best to ensure conviction in the shortest possible time after following the judicial process," the CM added.

According to Indian Medical Association, a doctor working at a Coronavirus facility in Assam's Hojai, around 140 kilometres from Guwahati, was on Tuesday assaulted by the relatives of a COVID-19 patient who had died. When asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has no immediate task at hand.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In both CAA and NRC, the ball lies either in the court of Central government or in the Supreme Court. I don't think I have any immediate task to do. As of now, I don't have any role to play in the matter. Our NRC petition is lying before the Supreme Court." Asserting that the CAA Act rules are to be framed by the central government, he said, "Thus, in both cases, our state government, as of now, has no role to play."

