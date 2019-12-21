The Debate
"PM Always Lives In Denial And Fails To Acknowledge Ground Reality About Economy": D Raja

General News

CPI (M) leader D Raja slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economy.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

CPI (M) leader D Raja slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economy. Talking to Republic TV, D Raja said that PM Modi has failed to acknowledge the situation. He stated that:

"PM continues to live in a denial mode and he lives in his own world. He is not looking at ground reality. Our economic survey and economist has indicated that the economy is in a bad shape. There is an economic slowdown," said D Raja.

Raja also spoke about other matters pertaining to the economy like unemployment, inflation and other issues.

