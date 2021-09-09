'PM Appreciated BRICS Partners For Maintaining Momentum Of Cooperation Despite COVID': MEA

During a press briefing on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that during the 13th BRICS leaders meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his appreciation to leaders of member countries for maintaining the momentum of intra-BRICS cooperation despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking further, MEA Secretary (CPV & OIA) said that BRICS leaders also recognised the role of India in many initiatives that were undertaken and many outcomes that were achieved.

MEA briefing on BRICS

Sanjay Bhattacharya said, "PM Modi conveyed his appreciation to BRICS partners for supporting India's BRICS chairship and maintaining the momentum of intra-BRICS cooperation throughout this year, despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic."

Informing that BRICS leaders also recognised the role of India, Bhattacharya said that there were many initiatives that were undertaken and many outcomes that were achieved. "We hope that all achievements will help our people," he added. He also remarked that India outlines four priorities for its chairship--Reform of multilateral system, Counter-terrorism cooperation, Using technological or digital solutions for attaining SDGs and Enhancing people-to-people engagements.

"Our idea was to seek ways to strengthen BRICS cooperation and to develop on founding principles of BRICS engagement, primarily continuity, consolidation & consensus, & how we can be even more result-oriented in future,'' Sanjay Bhattacharyya added.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual format. The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the meeting.

The MEA secretary consular further said that Russia, China, and South Africa supported India's perspective on the ongoing developments in Afghanistan and the region at the 13th BRICS summit. He said, "There was a very strong condemnation of terrorism and that the Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism or for drug trafficking and that it should not become a problem in the neighbourhood."

PM Modi on Thursday chaired the 13th BRICS Summit amidst the ongoing Afghanistan crisis and the member countries adopted 'Delhi Declaration'- a declaration calling for reforms of the principal organs of the United Nations including instilling new life in the discussions on the reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC). The meeting was attended by Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

