PM Approves Additional Allocation Of Foodgrain Under PMGKAY For 79.88cr NFSA Beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved Phase III of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) allocating additional foodgrain for another 2 months amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The PM-GKAY has been approved for the period of May-June at 5 kg per person per month free of cost. This extension is said to benefit 79.88 Crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA), AAY and PHH including those covered under DBT.

Speaking to Republic TV on the extension, MoS Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve said, "The last time the lockdown was imposed, the PM-GKAY was implemented for the labourers and others. Once again we are witnessing a similar situation. So, given the situation, PM has re-started the scheme for 2 months."

As per an official release of the Centre, the State/UT-wise allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution on the basis of the existing allocation ratio under NFSA. "The Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under PMGKAY as per operational requirements keeping in view partial and local lockdown situations, and also arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, cyclones, supply chain and Covid-induced constraints etc," the release added.

Covering approximately 79.88 Crore beneficiaries under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) is said to entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs. 25332.92 crore taking the estimated Economic Cost of Rs. 36789.2/MT for rice and Rs. 25731.4/ MT for wheat. The outgo in terms of food grains will be approximately 80 LMT.

The Centre has stated that the additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by poor due to economic disruption caused by COVID-19 and will ensure that no poor family goes hungry due to the non-availability of food grains over the next two months.