PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin: Bihar Govt Serves Notices To 2.21 Lakh People For Not Completing Houses

The Bihar government has served notices to 2.21 lakh beneficiaries for not completing their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) even after disbursal of the entire amount (Rs 1.20 lakh per unit) in their respective accounts by the authorities concerned in the state.

The Rural Development department of the state government has also initiated departmental action against 347 government employees (309 Aawaas Sahayak and 38 Awaas Paryavekshak) for not ensuring complete construction of houses even after disbursal of the entire amount to the account of beneficiaries in their respective rural blocks.

While, 94,027 beneficiaries have been served 'red notices', 1,27,463 have been served 'white notices' by the state Rural Development department for not completing their houses despite receiving funds for the purpose several months/years ago under the PMAY-G scheme, according to the documents accessed by PTI.

The red notice is issued to those violators against whom the department is now preparing to initiate legal action and the white notice is considered as warning to the violators for immediate completion of the house under the scheme. Talking to PTI on Friday, Bihar Rural Development minister Shrawan Kumar said, "Yes, the department has served notices (both red and white) to 2,21,490 beneficiaries in the state who have not completed pucca houses under the PMAY-G scheme even after disbursal of the entire amount in their accounts.

"Some of the violators have not constructed their houses even after several years/months of the payments made by the department. Of course, state government officials are also responsible for this and that is the reason actions have been initiated against 347 officials".

The department has served maximum number of notices (Red and White) to 21,375 beneficiaries in Gaya district followed by East Champaran (16,955), Madhubani (14,753), Begusarai (13,709), Nawada (13,344), Araria (11,806) and Madhepura (11338). Besides, Kishanganj and Buxar are the two districts where the numbers of violators are lowest in the state. While 152 notices (both) have been served in Kishanganj, 822 have been served to beneficiaries in Buxar district, according to documents.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in June 2015 and implemented from April 2016, the PMAY-G is a flagship programme of the Central government in its mission to provide affordable housing for all. It is addressed to the rural poor under which it will provide pucca houses (minimum size of the unit is 25 sq mt) with all the basic facilities including a hygienic kitchen to those living in kutcha houses.

Financial Assistance of Rs 1,20,000 per unit for plain areas; and Rs 1,30,000 per unit for hilly areas, difficult areas, Himalayan states, North-Eastern states, and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir. While 60 per cent of the scheme amount is provided by the Central government, state governments bear the remaining 40 per cent of the expenses under the scheme.