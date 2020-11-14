PM Calls For Intriguing New Perspectives; Implores 3-point Agenda For Forces

During an interaction with jawans at Longewala Post in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the soldiers to make three things a part of their lives. The three points are — to innovate, practice yoga and another language in order to ingrain new perspectives.

"I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yoga; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue & English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them," said PM Modi.

During his interaction with the armed forces, PM Modi also highlighted the achievements of Indian Army in various battles and said the entire country is proud of their valour. PM Modi further cleared out India's strategy and said today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand.

"Today the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense," PM Modi said.

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this year's Diwali. He has been accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana. In 2018, PM Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

