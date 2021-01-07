PM-CARES Fund Allocates Rs 200 Cr To Boost Medical Oxygen Supply In Health Care Centres

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund trust is allocating Rs 201,58 crores for installation of an additional 162 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Medical Oxygen Generation Plant inside public health facilities in the country.

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs 201.58 Cr

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the total project cost includes Rs 137.33 crores towards supply and commissioning of the plants and management fee of Central Medical Supply Store (CMSS) ad around Rs 64.25 crores towards Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC). PMO further informed that the procurement will be done by CMSS, which is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 162 plants with a total energy capacity of 154.19 MT are to be installed in 32 States/UTs, said PMO. The government hospitals where these plants are to be installed have been identified in consultation with the states/UTs concerned. The plants have a warranty for the first 3 years. for the next 7 years, the project includes CAMC. The release said, "Routine Organization and Management (O&M) is to be done by the hospitals/states. After the CAMC period, the entire O&M will be borne by the hospitals/states."

This mechanism will further strengthen the public health system and enable long term systematic augmentation of medical oxygen availability in a cost-effective manner. Adequate and uninterrupted supply of oxygen is an essential pre-requisite for managing moderate and severe cases of COVID -19, in addition to various other medical conditions where this need arises. Installation of PSA Oxygen Concentrator Plants in public health facilities is an important step to reduce the health facility’s dependence on the system of store and supply and to enable these facilities to have their own oxygen generation capacity.



This will not only increase the total oxygen availability pool of the States and UTs but will also facilitate in providing oxygen support in a timely manner to patients in these public health facilities.

