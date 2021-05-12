PM CARES Fund Approves Procurement Of 1.5 Lakh Oxycare Systems Developed By DRDO

In a significant development, the PM-CARES fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by DRDO at a cost of Rs 322.5 crore. The DRDO has developed SpO2 based Supplemental Oxygen Delivery System which helps regulate the oxygen supply when administered to the patient based on sensed SpO2 levels.

The system was developed by the Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory (DEBEL), Bengaluru for soldiers posted in extremely high altitude areas. Now, that the country is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, all the technologies that have been used by high-ranking soldiers are also getting equipped for COVID-19 patients. There have been several reports of deaths caused by lack of oxygen in several hospitals across the country.

SpO2 technology

As per the Government update, the system reads SpO2 levels of the critical patients from a wrist-worn pulse oximeter module and controls a proportional solenoid valve to enhance the oxygen supply to the subject. The system is generated through a wireless interface. The oxygen is delivered from a lightweight portable oxygen cylinder through nasal nares. The system is expected to help critical COVID-19 patients who are in dire need of oxygen.

India's COVID-19 condition

After a dip in daily cases, India on Tuesday reported 3,48,421 new Covid-19 cases and 4,205 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 3,55,338 people recovered from COVID-19. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 2,33,40,938, out of which, 37,04,099 are active cases, 2,54,197 people have succumbed to the virus and a total of 1,93,82,642 have recovered. As per the Government reports on Tuesday, as many as 533 of the country’s 700-plus districts are now reporting a test positivity rate of nearly 12 per cent.