PM Modi's Stern Warning Amid Border Tension: 'India Will Give Befitting Reply If Provoked'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will give a befitting reply to those who try to hurt its interests. He made the remark during his address at the Longewala post in Rajasthan, where he arrived in the morning to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers and pay tribute to soldiers and their scarifices.

Addressing the Armed forces, PM congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season.

“I would like to extend my Diwali greetings. I bow before the families of the soldiers. You may be on snow-capped mountains or in deserts, but my Diwali is complete only when I celebrate with you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces. Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of the desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – your valour has always triumphed in every challenge.”

'Nation won't compromise'

PM Modi further reiterated that the nation will not compromise with its interests and credited the soldiers for the repute and stature of India.

“World now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you’ve secured the nation. As long as you are there, this country’s Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence,” said PM Modi.

PM talks about India's defence capability

Further talking about India's defence capability, PM Modi said that India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar.

“India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability & make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. We’ve decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine,” PM said.

PM Modi also said that India is becoming a strong voice against expansionism. “Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-century thinking. India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking.”

