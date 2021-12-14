PM Chairs Conclave With CMs Of 12 BJP-ruled States, Discusses Governance-related Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on the second day of his Varanasi tour, is attending a conference of Chief Ministers from 12 BJP-ruled states. PM Modi is currently chairing the conclave of chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states, where the PM will discuss the primary governance of these states. According to sources, the conclave will see the leaders discuss the many positives of the rule of each state.

PM Modi is now chairing a conclave in Varanasi with the Chief Ministers discussing governance issues. Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, as well as Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland, is taking part in the conclave. The PMO had earlier informed that the conference will provide an opportunity to share governance-related practices in order to push PM Modi's objective of fostering a "team India" culture.

First visuals of PM chairing a conclave of over a dozen BJP CMs and Deputy CMs in Varanasi; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/wdNqRnMq8x — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2021

The CMs present at the conference will also be informed of the type of governance done in the state of Uttar Pradesh by the Yogi Adityanath administration. This is believed to be kept as an example by the BJP for CMs of other states. The conclave can also be termed as a power show by the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2022 elections. The meeting being held in Varanasi instead of the national capital Delhi also stands as an example for the BJP to showcase how important the upcoming UP election is for the party.

PM Modi to attend Sadafaldeo Yog Sansthan's anniversary celebration in Varanasi

On Monday, the Prime Minister arrived at Varanasi about 11 am and began his day by praying at the Kaal Bhairav temple. He then took a boat from Khirkiya Ghat to Lalita Ghat to visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and bathe in the Ganges. Later, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project and had lunch with the employees working in the construction of the newly inaugurated corridor with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Later that day, the Prime Minister took a boat journey from Lalita Ghat to Ravidas Ghat, where he was to participate in the Ganga aarti. When the Prime Minister arrived, he boarded the Vivekanand Cruise. Adityanath, other chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other BJP leaders accompanied him. According to the PMO, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi at roughly 3:30 pm.

Vihangam Yoga is an Indian yoga and meditation school with over 50 branches around the world. It proposes to teach centuries-old Indian meditation practice. Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj created the institution in 1924, and it now has over 60,000,000 students. Sadguru Sadafal Deo Ji Maharaj resurrected Vihangam Yoga, an ancient meditation method. In 2013, the United Nations' Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) granted Sadguru Sadafal Deo Vihangam Yoga Sansthan in Allahabad "special consultative status," along with 160 other organisations.

Image: REPUBLIC/ ANI