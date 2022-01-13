PM Chairs Virtual Meet With CMs To Review COVID Crisis In India; 'More Testing Essential'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 13, chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers so as to review the COVID-19 situation in all states and Union Territories of India. The CMs of several states including those from Chhattisgarh, Assam, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka and Puducherry joined in the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board also marked their presence. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had informed that he will skip the meeting owing to his ill health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts a virtual meeting with CMs to review the COVID19 situation in their respective states



(Source: Chhattisgarh CMO)

PM Modi's address to the nation

Following the meeting, PM Modi addressed the nation and reflected on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in India. The Prime Minister said that Omicron has been found to be more transmissible than the previous variants but has also advised the public to avoid panicking and support the vaccination drive. PM Modi also thanked the healthcare and ASHA workers who have bolstered India’s vaccination drive. Moreover, he emphasised countering misinformation and urged everyone to stay vigilant regarding the same in order to avoid vaccine hesitancy.

The earlier the frontline workers and senior citizens get precaution dose, the better for the nation: PM Modi on vaccination drive across the country

There is a need to counter the misinformation against vaccination drives: PM Modi addresses the nation after national COVID-19 review





Suggesting a new strategy to contain the virus, PM Modi said that we must ensure as many treatments as possible at home and make containment zones in areas reporting higher infection. The PM further said that he is happy about the innovative measures resorted by states to contain the Coronavirus. PM Modi also assured that the states will have the complete backing of the Central government when it comes to strong health infrastructure. Regarding the same, he said that the Rs 23,000 crore relief package allocated by the Centre has achieved its aim as it was utilised in strengthening the health infrastructure in many states. Moreover, PM Modi also said that we must stay alert and take every necessary precaution as he advised people to prepare for variants that might emerge in the future.

We need to ensure that more testing is done in places where cases are being detected more; also there is a need to isolate the patient and treat them at home: PM Modi addresses the nation after reviewing the COVID-19 situation across the country

This meeting was held after India logged a total of 2,47,417 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours as of Thursday, which is a 27% jump from the cases reported a day earlier. This has been the highest single-day hike in terms of new patients since the cases started rising a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, 84,825 patients reportedly recovered in the same time window whereas 380 people lost their lives. The Omicron tally, on the other hand, has risen to 5,488 across all states and UTs. The recent surge in patients has driven the total active caseload to 11,17,531 and comprises 3.08% of the total infections, as per the Health Ministry's latest update. PM Modi had previously chaired a meeting over the COVID-19 situation on January 9 when the cases had just begun to rise.

The positivity rate in India crosses 11%

The Health Ministry data also informed that the daily positivity rate stands at 13.11% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 10.80%. Besides, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state adding 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, up more than 27% from a day ago. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 27,561 fresh coronavirus cases, a 29% surge in a day. Earlier PM Modi had said that vaccination is the most effective tool to ensure protection against the coronavirus. In a press briefing on January 12, the Health Ministry had revealed that a total of over 153.80 crore vaccine doses have been administered under India's vaccination drive and 64.16 crore, which is 68% of the adult population are fully vaccinated. Moreover, over 2.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered to teenagers ever since their inoculation began on January 3 apart from 18.86 lakh precaution doses to elders aged 60 with comorbidities since January 10.

Image: Twitter/@ANI