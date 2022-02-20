PM, CM wish people of Mizoram on statehood day

Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Mizoram turned 35-years-old as a state on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief minister Zoramthanga greeted people on the occasion.

However, no official function was organised to celebrate the day as it fell on Sunday.

The formalisation of Mizoram state took place on this day in 1987, a year after a peace accord was signed between the Union government and Mizo National Front (MNF), an erstwhile underground organisation. The accord was inked after 20 years of insurgency.

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram," the prime minister said in a tweet.

The chief minister urged people to celebrate the day in their own respective places as no official function could be held as it is Sunday.

"I wish that on this day, the people of Mizoram will remember how the state with all special protections came into being.... Therefore, on this 35th anniversary of statehood, I convey my best wishes and greetings to the people of Mizoram," Zoramthanga said in his message.

Extending his wishes to the people of the state on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. May the state continue scaling new heights of development." On February 20, 1987, the then chief secretary Lalkhama read out the proclamation of statehood at a public meeting organised at Aizawl's Parade Ground in presence of prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. PTI COR NN NN

