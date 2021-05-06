PM Dials Chief Ministers Of 4 States, Discusses COVID Situation And Steps To Contain Virus

As India continues to reel under the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of 4 states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to take stock of the situation pertaining to Coronavirus disease. The Prime Minister also called up the Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu & Kashmir to evaluate the coronavirus crisis in their Union territories.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi spoke to the CMS & LGs to review the progress of vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up the production of vaccines in the next few months. As per the reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry and J&K have recorded 60,26, 22,204, 9,889, 5,770, 1,819 and 4,716 cases respectively.

PM Modi holds key COVID-19 meeting

Earlier during the day, PM Modi had chaired a meeting with the top dignitaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comprehensively review the grim situation caused by the second wave of COVID-19. Based on the review, ways to ramp up the healthcare infrastructure were also discussed.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed the citizens of the country about the meeting. "Reviewed various aspects of the COVID-19 response in the states and districts, including the ongoing vaccination drive and augmenting health capacities," he wrote.

Minutes of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on the COVID-19 crisis

In the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the surge in COVID-19 cases in the whole of India, including the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases each. He was also made aware of an advisory being sent to the states to identify districts of concern where case positivity is 10% or more and bed occupancy is more than 60% on either oxygen-supported or ICU beds. PM directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, and pointed out the need to ensure quick and holistic containment measures.

He also took the opportunity to review the progress on vaccination and chalk out the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. On being informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states, PM Modi went on to review the state-wise trend on vaccine wastage. He was also briefed that around 31% of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose, on which, he said, "Citizens should be facilitated for vaccination despite lockdowns and healthcare workers involved in vaccination must not be diverted for other duties."

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,10,77,410 positive cases, out of which 1,72,80,844 have successfully recovered and 2,30,168 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 4,12,262 new cases, 3,29,113 fresh recoveries and 3,980 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 35,66,398.

(Image: Pixabay, PTI)