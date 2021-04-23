PM Discusses Oxygen Crisis With CMs Of States Worst-affected By COVID, Issues Directions

With India battling the COVID-19 crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a meeting with Chief Ministers of 11 States and Union Territories that worst-affected by the second wave of Coronavirus wave. The virtual meeting on Friday came at a time when the country continues to clock over 3 lakh daily COVID-19 cases amidst the shortage of medical oxygen, anti-COVID drugs, and COVID vaccines being reported in some state. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi were amongst those who attended the meeting which was presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul.

At the meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the Centre's full support to the states and added that the Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely issuing necessary advice to the states from time to time. Responding to the Oxygen crisis faced by States, PM Modi highlighted that there is a 'continuous effort' to increase the supply of medical oxygen, noting that industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate requirements.

Oxygen crisis discussed

"PM Modi urged all states to work together and coordinate with one another to fulfil requirements relating to medicines and oxygen. He urged the states to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen and medicines. The PM said that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker, whether it is meant for any state, is stopped or gets stranded. The Prime Minister urged the states to set up a high-level co-ordination committee to carry oxygen to different hospitals of the state. This Coordination Committee should ensure that as soon as there is an allotment of oxygen from the centre, it can deliver oxygen as per requirement in different hospitals of the state immediately. PM informed the Chief Ministers that yesterday he chaired a meeting on oxygen supply and will be attending one today to discuss all the options for increasing the oxygen supply," a press statement from the Centre on the meeting read.

PM-CM meeting over COVID crisis

Centre has provided more than 15 crore doses to the states free of cost; Safety of hospitals should not be neglected: PM @narendramodi



Requests states to be strict with hoarding and black marketing of essential medicines and injections



Read: https://t.co/67PMc1etx2 — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 23, 2021

At the virtual meet, Dr VK Pail presented the preparations by the Centre to counter the new surge of infections and also presented a roadmap for increasing the medical facilities and targeted treatment of patients. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister briefed PM Modi about the steps being taken by the state governments to curb the virus spread.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the green corridor - Oxygen Express - started by the Railways to ensure timely and speedy supply of Oxygen to states in dire need of the supply. He assured the States that the Centre is working on all 'possible options' to reduce the travel time and turnaround time of oxygen tankers.

Minutes after the virtual PM-CMs meeting, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma informed ANI that states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi have requested the rail board for movement of liquid oxygen by rail wagons. Sharma has stated that the 'Oxygen Express' carrying medical oxygen will reach Lucknow on April 24, adding that Delhi's oxygen demand likely to be met by Rourkela, while that of Andhra Pradesh by Angul, Odisha. "We are coordinating with the Delhi govt very closely. We have asked them to keep their tankers ready," the Railway Board Chairman overlooking Oxygen Express said.

SC takes cognizance of crisis

The Supreme Court of India, which has taken suo motu cognizance of the COVID-19 crisis, adjourned the matter till Tuesday. Hearing the case on Friday, the top court said that it never had the intention to transfer the COVID-crisis-related cases from various High Courts to itself, observing that the top court never stalled HCs hearings.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde and comprising of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat was hearing the Suo Motu Cognisance case, with respect to the crisis of oxygen shortage and others and observed that "people are dying due to lack of oxygen".

"People are dying due to lack of oxygen. Everyone needs oxygen, with due respect to all," noted the CJI. On Thursday, the CJI proposed to take cognizance of four major issues-- the supply of oxygen, supply of potential drugs, methods of vaccination, state's power on lockdown. The SC directed that HCs can continue hearing COVID-related cases, with respect to shortage of oxygen, injections, and other necessary items, as people are dying due to the lack of oxygen.