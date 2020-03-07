PM Exhorts Officers To Identify Best Practices To Fight COVID-19: Reviews Meeting On Virus

Exhorting the officers to identify best practices for the COVID 19 management from across the world and within the states to ensure their adoption, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the health officials to advise the people to avoid mass gathering as far as possible.

PM exhorts officers to identify best practices

Prime Minister who was reviewing the situation on Novel Coronavirus and action taken so far by various ministries exhorted the officers to identify best practices for COVID-19 management from across the world and within the states and ensure their adoption. He mentioned that in view of the opinion of experts, people should be advised to avoid mass gatherings as far as possible and be made aware of Do’s and Don’ts.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Vinod K Paul, Member Niti Ayog, and General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretaries of Health, Pharma, Civil Aviation, External Affairs, Health Research, Home, Shipping, NDMA, and other officials.

Secretary of Health and Family Welfare made a presentation on the current scenario and action taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and other supporting Ministries with respect to preparedness and response to COVID 19. The presentation emphasized the core areas of surveillance at point of entry and community, laboratory support, hospital preparedness, logistics, and risk communication.

Secretary of Department of Pharma conveyed about the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other consumables for use in India. Issues related to the need for a continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community-level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring the availability of sufficient beds for isolation was discussed.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasised the need for effective coordination with states for a timely response. Member of Niti Ayog highlighted the need for increasing surge capacity for hospitalization. The request obtained for the evacuation of Indians from Iran was highlighted.

Prime Minister while complimenting all departments for the work taken up so far, mentioned that India has to be prepared in its response as per the evolving scenario. All departments should work in convergence and action shall be initiated for creating awareness in the community about the disease and the precautions to be taken.

The Prime Minister directed that an immediate exercise be taken up to identify sufficient locations for quarantine and also for critical care provisioning in case the disease spread. Officials were instructed to plan for early testing and evacuation of Indians from Iran. He highlighted the need for advance & adequate planning and timely response is critical for managing this infectious disease from a public health perspective.

