PM Extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Relief For 'COVID Warriors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) in an effort to provide COVID-19 relief measures to the impacted frontline medics and healthcare workers battling the pandemic crisis in the forefront. Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the PMGKP relief package that was rolled out to provide insurance to the immediate family members of the ‘Corona warriors’ will now be implemented through the entire year.

“During the Coronavirus Pandemic, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) has provided a safety net to the dependents of ‘Corona Warriors’ who lost their lives to COVID19. I’m glad to announce that this scheme has now been extended for a period of one year with effect from today,” said Minister of health and family welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Twitter.

The package was introduced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with funding of approximately Rs.1.70 lakh crore after the administration announced the national lockdown, last year. It provides financial assistance to the healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19. The scheme also covers private hospital staff, retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contract/daily wage/ ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by States or the Central hospitals or autonomous hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities. The Union Health Ministry on Monday introduced a new dispensation to cover the Corona Warriors after the scheme concluded on 24 March 2021.

Insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh

Under the relief package, the government plans to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to tackle the financial burden on the medical workers. Moreover, the health ministry informed that the current claims under the PMGKP will be settled until April 24, despite the scheme’s expiration in March and a new cover would be announced shortly. The decision was made after The Indian Medical Association, in a letter to the Government of India, requested PM Modi to extend the insurance arrangement which was announced on 30 March 2020 for a period of 90 days.