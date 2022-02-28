 PM Gati Shakti Will Plan And Implement Infrastructure In Coordinated Manner: PM Modi

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed a post-budget webinar to members of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in presence of Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, explaining 'PM Gati Shakti' and its importance for the nation's development.

PM Modi was convinced that Union Budget 2022 will be greatly benefited by PM Gati Shakti Master Plan as it will provide the required speed and momentum to the infrastructural work in the country. PM said, "The scale on which our govt is working on infrastructure development, PM Gati Shakti will be playing a vital role in this. The govt has increased investments in the development of national highways, railways, airways, waterways and renewable energy."

Here is how PM Gati Shakti will transform our infra and how the Budget is supporting this initiative. https://t.co/5EHkh44Ywc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 28, 2022

PM Modi said that India the delay in infrastructure in India is because there is not enough coordination between the two departments who work on the project. He further said that the projects in India are built according to the requirements without proper planning and claimed that PM Gati Shakti will do the work of coordination between two different departments working on the same project and will also look at the implementation of the project.

PM Modi said, "Usually, we develop infrastructure according to our requirements. Whether it is a work of rail or road, there are conflicts between the two. This is because different departments don't have details of all development projects. PM Gati Shakti will make infrastructural planning, implementation and monitoring work in a coordinated manner"

Infrastructural development

Explaining the importance of infrastructural development PM Modi said that projects related to infrastructure provide the necessary boost to the country's economy and provides jobs along with encouragement in new economic activities. With a plan to strengthen the federal system and economy of every state, PM Modi said that the central government will be providing Rs 1 lakh crore to every state so that they can use the fund to develop multi-modal infrastructure.

Narendra Modi said, "Infrastructure is the biggest multiplier effect of investment. This also boosts the economic productivity of all other sectors. Today, our country is accelerating infrastructural development which will increase economic activities and job creation in the country. To strengthen cooperative federalism, the Government has decided to help state governments with the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore. State governments can use this to develop multimodal infrastructure"

Union Budget 2022: Second session

The Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 was presented on February 1. Deputy Chairman of the Upper House adjourned the Rajya Sabha for one month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response on Budget 2022-2023. The House will remain adjourned from February 12 to March 13 and the Parliament will begin the proceedings from March 14.