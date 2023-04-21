PM Hails Contribution Of Civil Servants Towards Nation Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked civil servants to question the policies of the ruling political party and take decisions in national interest.

Addressing bureaucrats on the 16th Civil Services Day, he said India's rapid development would not have been possible without the active participation of civil servants.

The prime minister told the bureaucrats that global agencies and experts are now saying that India's time has arrived.

In such a scenario, Indian bureaucracy cannot waste a single second. I appeal to every bureaucrat, whether from the state government or the Centre to uphold that trust in their work, he said.

"Your every decision should be in national interest," Modi said. "It is possible you may have to take decision for an individual or an organisation, but you must ask how my decision will benefit the country," he said. Modi said in a democracy, every political party has importance and its own ideology which is a right given by the Constitution but bureaucrats must ask some questions before taking decisions.

They should ask "whether the taxpayers' money is being used for the interest of the party in power or the country's interest," he said.

"Whether the party in power is using the exchequer to expand its reach or using it for development of the country. Whether that political party is using the exchequer to develop its vote bank or to ease the lives of people. Whether that political party is using money from government's coffers for its publicity or creating awareness among people. Whether that political party is appointing its cadres in government services or is giving jobs to everyone in a transparent manner," he said.

The prime minister said civil servants will also have to ask whether that political party in power is tweaking policies to make way for its masters to make illicit money.

"Always ask these questions before taking any decision. The bureaucracy will have to meet the expectations of Sardar Patel who had termed it as a steel frame of India," Modi said.