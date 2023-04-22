PM hails Sanitary Napkin Plant initiative in HP; combination of empowerment-employment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, hailed the sanitary napkin plant set up in Shimla and said that this will lead to women's empowerment as it promotes health as well as employment.

The Prime Minister retweeted the post of legislator Suresh Kashyap and said, "This sanitary napkin plant in Shimla is a commendable initiative towards women's empowerment. It is a matter of great pleasure that, along with their health, it has also become a means of employment."

शिमला का यह सेनेटरी नैपकिन प्लांट महिला सशक्तिकरण की दिशा में एक सराहनीय पहल है। बहुत खुशी की बात है कि यह उनके स्वास्थ्य के साथ-साथ रोजगार का भी साधन बना है। https://t.co/rBtJnDQbG3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

Member of Parliament, Suresh Kashyap set up a sanitary napkin plant in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The plant is not only providing gratis sanitary napkins to the women but is also facilitating employment opportunities as it is completely operated by female staff.

According to the manager of the plant, Dhwani, the napkins produced in the plant are distributed among college and high school students. The plant further aims to expand its assistance to women linked to support groups.