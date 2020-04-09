Sena's Raut Divulges PM Modi's Inclination To Continue Covid Lockdown; Adds Mumbai Update

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the fight against COVID-19 in the country and all the political parties are ready to support him in this fight. This statement of Raut comes after PM Modi on Wednesday chaired an all-party meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country.

Speaking to the media Raut sid, "PM listened to everyone's advice politely. All the political parties unanimously said we will fight this COVID-19 under your leadership till the end. We all agreed on PM to lead the fight. All the states stated their own needs and all advised the PM on the situation in their states."



"We told PM that if Mumbai becomes a coronavirus hotspot it will be a huge danger to the nation. Mumbai has to be specially given attention. If Mumbai collapses in this war, the country has to pay a huge price. PM has given the sign that we have no alternative other than lockdown to contain COVID-19. According to what PM said I think the lockdown will continue," he added.

Further speaking about the Tabhligi Jamaat cases he said, "The people who are hiding at home and are having symptoms of Coronavirus and have visited the Jamat event should come forward. This disease is not something you should be scared or ashamed of. This is about national interest and patriotism. Later if they are traced and caught then they will face to face greater issue."

PM Modi chairs all-party meet

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties through a video conference to discuss the current situation in the country. It was the very first interaction of PM Modi with the Opposition all together after the imposition of the 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus. Floor leaders of all those parties which have a combined strength of more than five MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were a part of the discussion.

