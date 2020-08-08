PM Inaugurates Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, Emphasises On Need For 'Swachhagraha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra which is the interactive experience centre of the Swachh Bharat Mission in Delhi as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. While speaking from Rajghat, PM Modi lauded the school students present at the event for following social distancing and COVID norms and explained the importance of Gandhiji's 'satyagraha' for cleanliness.

"Today is a very historic day. On this day, in 1942, a huge mass movement for independence started under the leadership of Gandhiji-- 'Angrezo Bharat Chodo', or the Quit India Movement. This centre being inaugurated today is a tribute from the 130 crore Indians to Bapu. A part of his revolution was also towards swachhta or cleanliness. Now Rajghat is going to be associated with this," said PM Modi.

Turning cleanliness into a 'revolution'

PM Modi stated that the way Indians had accepted and inculcated the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, they needed to now transform this into a 'Swachhagraha' or a 'revolution for cleanliness' with the help of this centre. "We all are a part of a campaign now, 'Gandagi, Bharat Chorho'. I am glad that all of us, including the children present here, are following social distancing norms and wearing masks, to control the spread of COVID19," he added.

"Gandhiji would say that freedom can only be brought by a 'sahasi' and 'swachh' person. He understood the relationship between freedom and cleanliness because he knew that our poor sections of the society are affected by this. From South Africa to Champaran, he advocated the importance of Swachhta. The whole world is now coming forward to adopt the values & principals of Mahatma Gandhi," said PM Modi.

PM Modi added that it was because of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that people have been successfully battling the global pandemic and the COVID-19 virus in India.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive experience centre on Swachh Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/Gz3PRgGTFZ — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a short video on 'Swachh Bharat Mission' at the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra.



Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is an interactive experience center built to promote 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. pic.twitter.com/wGRK26j8t9 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

