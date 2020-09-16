PM Insurance Scheme For Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 Extended By Another 180 Days

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19 has been extended by a period of 180 days, i.e. six months, in the wake of the pandemic.

The scheme was launched on March 30 for a period of 90 days to protect the health workers who are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. It was extended for another 90 days to be culminated by September 25, however, the government in a recent decision extended it to another 180 days due to prolonged nature of the pandemic.

50 lakh insurance for all COVID health care providers

"The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' was announced on 30 March 2020 for a period of 90 days. This was extended for a further period of 90 days i.e. up to 25 September 2020. The scheme has now been extended for another 180 days i.e. 6 months," according to a government release.

The scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs to healthcare service providers, including community health workers, who may be required to be in direct contact of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. The scheme also covers for accidental loss of life due to COVID-19 infection.

"There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The benefit/claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies," read the release.

Till now, 61 claims have been processed under this scheme, while 156 claims are under examination by New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited with whom the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme, whereas, 67 cases claims forms are yet to be submitted by the States, according to the Central Government.

The scheme not only covers government hospital staff but also the private hospital staff, retired, volunteer, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by States or Central hospitals, autonomous hospitals of Central / States / UTs, AIIMS & INIs, hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities. This insurance scheme by the government is in addition to any other insurance cover which must have been availed by the beneficiary himself.

(With ANI inputs, image credit: PTI)

